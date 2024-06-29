Worldcoin Price Hits $2.52 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $647.33 million and approximately $105.80 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,653,270 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 256,425,469.8467226 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.6980367 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $149,198,302.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

