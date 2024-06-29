Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $86.12 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,925,056 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,875,588.63875648. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.56039769 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3315 active market(s) with $18,449,003.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

