Xai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126.35 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Xai has a total market cap of $126.35 million and $11.53 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.4531742 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,274,206.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

