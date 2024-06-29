Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,459 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BeiGene by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

