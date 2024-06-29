XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.4 %

XOMA stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

