XYO Hits Market Cap of $99.05 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $99.05 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.49 or 1.00020619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00076677 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00645948 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $861,232.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.