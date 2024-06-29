Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Up 6.2%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. 483,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 928,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

