Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. 80,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,806. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

