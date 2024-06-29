Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

