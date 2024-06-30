125,052 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $249,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

DMAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

