13,504 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,397 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 349,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.