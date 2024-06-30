17,013 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.