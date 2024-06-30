180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
180 Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ATNF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 96,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,853. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.
About 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
