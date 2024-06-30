1,852 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $273,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $252,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $252,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. 38,140,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,870. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

