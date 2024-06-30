19,416 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

