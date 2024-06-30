51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 5.2 %

COE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.58.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.