5,468 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
PULS remained flat at $49.70 during trading on Friday. 941,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
