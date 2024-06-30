5,747 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

