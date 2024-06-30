7,514 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.