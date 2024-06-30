88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,506,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 7,240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,373,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,819. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

