88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,506,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 7,240,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,373,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,819. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
