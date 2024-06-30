9,119 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:LYV traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $93.74. 6,453,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
