9,707 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Quarry LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,403. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.80 and its 200-day moving average is $360.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

