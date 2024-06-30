Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.44. 480,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,936. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.88.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

