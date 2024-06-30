Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AE stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.78. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. Research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

