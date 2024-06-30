Ade LLC Sells 32,066 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ade LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

