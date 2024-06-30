Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares.
Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.
About Advanced Oncotherapy
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
