Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,707,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,545. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.