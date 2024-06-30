Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,707,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

