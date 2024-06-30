Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Laidlaw increased their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.