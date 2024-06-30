AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.13 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.
About AGNC Investment
