Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,413. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

