AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is a positive change from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

