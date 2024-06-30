Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $4.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00079943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

