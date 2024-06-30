Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.1 days.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSF stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236. Airbus has a twelve month low of $127.76 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

