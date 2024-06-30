Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

