Algorand Price Reaches $0.14 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $24.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,616,374 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.