Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Allakos has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

