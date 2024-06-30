Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,725. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

