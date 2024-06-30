Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,725. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
