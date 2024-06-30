Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

ALZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 37,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.09. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.