Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 15,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 128.7% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amarin by 9.2% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amarin by 74.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 632,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

