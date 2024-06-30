Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,594 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Amcor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 650,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amcor by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 537,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

