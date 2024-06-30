American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $16.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

