American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

AREBW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 147,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.