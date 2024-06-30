American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
AREBW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 147,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About American Rebel
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.