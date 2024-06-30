American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.1 %

AMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

