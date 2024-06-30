Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 93,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.23. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

