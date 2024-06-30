Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average of $292.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.