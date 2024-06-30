AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 225,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,989. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

