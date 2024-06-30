AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VCR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

