AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.