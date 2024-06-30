Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.37. 46,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

